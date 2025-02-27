Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 317.56% and a negative net margin of 4,368.98%.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.31.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

