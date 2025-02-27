Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.23. 3,888,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,943,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.