Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 91.5% in February

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENZN stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.26. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

