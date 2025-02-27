EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56, Zacks reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. EPR Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.940-5.140 EPS.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EPR opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

