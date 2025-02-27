EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 12.9% – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 10,029,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 2,605,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).
EQTEC Stock Down 10.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.07.
About EQTEC
We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.
EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.
