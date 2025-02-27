ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SIXL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. 6,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67.
About ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF
