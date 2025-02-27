Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.21% and a return on equity of 34.73%.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $33.66. 27,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,693. Euroseas has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euroseas stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 1,611.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Stories

