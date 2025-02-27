Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.000-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,515. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

