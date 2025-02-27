Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 52,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $539.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

