Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 58,700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.20.
About Fibra Danhos
