Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FLDB traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 122. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
