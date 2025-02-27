Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.46. 489,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.92. The stock has a market cap of C$698.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

