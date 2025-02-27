First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $408.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.98 and a 200-day moving average of $399.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

