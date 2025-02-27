Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Entegris by 241.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.52 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

