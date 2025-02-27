Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 11,300 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

