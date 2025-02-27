Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $219.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

