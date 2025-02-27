Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MHCUF stock remained flat at $14.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

