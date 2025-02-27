Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 906856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ahmed Pasha purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $155,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock worth $601,265. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

