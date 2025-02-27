Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,133 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $398.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.