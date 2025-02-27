FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,015 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,851,832.30. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $71.44 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

