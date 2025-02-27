Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the January 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Price Performance

Fujitsu stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 142,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,255. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

