FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

COF opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.