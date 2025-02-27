FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,677 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

