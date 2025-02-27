FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Down 97.6% in February

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FULO remained flat at $0.24 on Thursday. FullNet Communications has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

FullNet Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0041 per share. This is an increase from FullNet Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

