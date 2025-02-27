GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Trimmed by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

GEV opened at $335.15 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.13 and a 200-day moving average of $303.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion and a PE ratio of 60.28.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. TD Cowen began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

