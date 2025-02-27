Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 505.2% from the January 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.95% of Genprex worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Trading Down 1.3 %

GNPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,345. Genprex has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

