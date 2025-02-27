Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.