GenTrust LLC Acquires 111,671 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $487,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

