GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,851,000 after buying an additional 266,320 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 712,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after buying an additional 114,259 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,683,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

