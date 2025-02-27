GenTrust LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

