GenTrust LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
