Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
Global Helium stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Global Helium
