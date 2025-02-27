Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE GMRE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,882. The firm has a market cap of $566.82 million, a PE ratio of -424.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
