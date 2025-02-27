Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Update

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 873,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of KROP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

