GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the January 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,934,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Price Performance

GSTC stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,384. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It offers Amethyst, a compound intended to treat neurodegeneration. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

