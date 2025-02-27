GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.21. 406,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,148,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

GoodRx Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,316.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 130,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GoodRx by 212.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 267,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

