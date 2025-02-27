Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of PCVX opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $739,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,730.55. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,616 shares of company stock worth $6,766,481 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,717,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

