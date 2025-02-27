Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.48 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 474,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 161,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.