HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 5498377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 47,526 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $1,626,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,945,767.16. This trade represents a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $609,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,042.04. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,256 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,939,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,710,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 152,462 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

