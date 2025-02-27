Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

HCAT stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 928,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.34. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $50,762.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,771.76. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $664,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

