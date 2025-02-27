HealthStream Reports 2024 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend; SEC Filing Also Features Payoneer Board Appointment

HealthStream, Inc. filed an SEC Form 8-K on February 24, 2025, detailing several corporate actions. The company announced that on the same day it issued a press release outlining its results of operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024, as well as providing guidance for the full year 2025. In addition, HealthStream’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.031 per share on its outstanding common stock, which will be payable on March 21, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 10, 2025.

As part of the filing, an exhibit (Exhibit 99.1) was included. This exhibit consists of a press release from Payoneer, a New York–based financial technology company. Payoneer announced the appointment of Barak Eilam to its Board of Directors as a Class I director. Eilam brings nearly three decades of experience in scaling technology businesses, having most recently served as CEO of NICE Ltd. until December 2024. During his 25-year tenure at NICE, he held several senior roles across engineering, product management, and sales leadership, contributing to significant growth and market expansion.

Payoneer’s press release noted that Eilam currently serves on the boards of FactSet Research Systems Inc. and SimilarWeb Ltd., as well as on the boards of other privately held companies. The company’s leadership expressed strong confidence in Eilam’s ability to offer valuable insights and drive continued growth as they further develop a global financial stack for businesses and entrepreneurs.

HealthStream’s dual disclosure highlights routine corporate updates alongside related industry news, with the filing underscoring both its financial performance initiatives and broader market activities represented by the inclusion of Payoneer’s board announcement.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

