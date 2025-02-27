Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Sells £300,000 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.54), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($380,469.25).

Jonathan James Sykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jonathan James Sykes sold 4,818 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £9,876.90 ($12,526.19).

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 201 ($2.55) on Thursday. Henry Boot PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($3.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.40. The firm has a market cap of £270.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

