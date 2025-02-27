Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,378 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day moving average is $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

