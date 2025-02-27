Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 17,891 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

