Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,827 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.73.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.