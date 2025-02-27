Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in February

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

HNGKY stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 1,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

