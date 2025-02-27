Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in February

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
HNGKY stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 1,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.