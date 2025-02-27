Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Horizon Space Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 205,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 85,813 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 77.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 274,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

