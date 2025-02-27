Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.58. 363,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,740.02. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

