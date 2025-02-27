Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HYFM stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.24. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 82.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 451,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

