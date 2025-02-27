Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Shell, Energy Transfer, Cummins, and Bloom Energy are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the hydrogen energy sector, including the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen as a clean fuel source. These companies are at the forefront of developing technologies and infrastructure that enable hydrogen’s use as a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels in energy production and transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 6,297,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $464.48. 586,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,555. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.02 and a 200 day moving average of $454.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 5,419,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,184,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BP has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

ET stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 6,997,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,931,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.26. 361,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins has a 1-year low of $260.88 and a 1-year high of $387.90.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 4,316,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

